Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,247,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,092,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $118,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $461.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.