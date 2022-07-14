Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Expands By 12,290.0%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 12,290.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000.

NASDAQ BWC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

