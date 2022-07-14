Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $61.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:GGG opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

