Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.30

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 454156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a market cap of $504.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

