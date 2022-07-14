F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $170.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut F5 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $149.39 on Thursday. F5 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.45.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 93.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

