Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.97.

AMD opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

