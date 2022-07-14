SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Capitalization Tops $2,235.47

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $2,235.47 and approximately $24.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00136772 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

