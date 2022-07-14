Jay Farner Purchases 23,100 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,810,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $199,815.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner acquired 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner purchased 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner purchased 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner bought 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner purchased 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner purchased 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,906.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $201,312.00.

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,888. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

