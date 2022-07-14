Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Gillian Munson Sells 2,605 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PHR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 494,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,909. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after buying an additional 179,222 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 354,378 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

