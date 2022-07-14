Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 30,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SILK stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.46. 288,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.39. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,647,000 after acquiring an additional 526,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,333,000 after acquiring an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SILK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

