Bryan Ganz Purchases 13,000 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Ganz bought 13,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,782. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Dawson James began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

