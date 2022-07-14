CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc Acquires 100,000 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,807,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,343.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

B. Riley Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 106,900 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $442,566.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,912. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.41. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 330,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 71,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 54,191 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

