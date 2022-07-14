W. Todd Woelfer Buys 1,225 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

THO traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.77. 937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,886. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.73. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

