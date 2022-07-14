Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Sells 31,496 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luca Lazzaron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Luca Lazzaron sold 235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $2,392.30.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $273,574.40.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $265,506.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,310. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

