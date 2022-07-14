8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 22,857 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Zinn sold 422 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $2,384.30.

On Thursday, June 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 5,961 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $31,414.47.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Matthew Zinn sold 6,662 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $52,896.28.

On Sunday, May 15th, Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22.

On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $8,237.22.

EGHT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.58. 1,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,808. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.