Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 1,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,804. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 26,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

