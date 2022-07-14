Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $247,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. 2,534,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dropbox by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dropbox by 19.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dropbox by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

