Andrew James King Sells 5,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,676.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. 371,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,950. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.01.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 579,498 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,369,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

