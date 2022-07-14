Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Insider Acquires $77,600.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) insider Michael Wager purchased 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BYRN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 118,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,011,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 160,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYRN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

