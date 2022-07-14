loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 200,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,539.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 2,426,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $495.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $708,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 88.1% in the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 192,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

