Karen Singer Acquires 166,342 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 166,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $86,497.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,637,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,495.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Karen Singer acquired 158,600 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $90,402.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Karen Singer acquired 96,071 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.47.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Singer bought 4,134 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356.38.

On Friday, July 1st, Karen Singer purchased 96,276 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $56,802.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer acquired 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $58,957.20.

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer purchased 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer purchased 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer acquired 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $141,837.01.

SEAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 603,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,184. SeaChange International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

