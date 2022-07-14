SAFE DEAL (SFD) Tops One Day Volume of $14,957.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00006315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $14,957.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00091876 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00168434 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,753,834 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,692 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

