Cyclone Protocol (CYC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,570.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $33.73 or 0.00170457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $886,464.40 and $12,570.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005738 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00580493 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

