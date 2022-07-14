Qcash (QC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $75.54 Million

Qcash (QC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $36.68 million and approximately $75.54 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00091876 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00168434 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

