Tachyon Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,181.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $536,014.26 and approximately $34,181.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

