Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

HAYW opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,518,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

