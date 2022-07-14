Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Boosted by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Desjardins upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

