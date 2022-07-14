Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$52,060.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,842,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,621,810.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

Shares of TOT traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,617. The company has a market cap of C$281.53 million and a PE ratio of 52.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.53.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

