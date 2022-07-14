Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $421.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,635,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.