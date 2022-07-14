Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

WFC stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.67. 103,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,559,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.