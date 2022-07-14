Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

CBSH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.47. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,302. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 783.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

