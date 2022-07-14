New Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.92.

Shares of TSE:NGD traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.93. 497,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,819. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59. The firm has a market cap of C$634.35 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.96.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

