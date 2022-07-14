Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

PLAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,800. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $48,728,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,991,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $22,659,000. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

