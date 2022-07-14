Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

HLI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,812. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.