KeyCorp Weighs in on AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.02 million, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

