Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 70,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,617. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

