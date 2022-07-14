Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LULU. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.73. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

