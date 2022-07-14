Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lazard Ltd Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZ. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

LAZ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

