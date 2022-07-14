Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.57. 18,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

