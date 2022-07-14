Morgan Stanley Trims UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Target Price to $9.00

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.29% from the company’s current price.

USER has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.