DA Davidson Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $60.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE U opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.