ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $575.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $594.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.07.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $414.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.25, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.46. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

