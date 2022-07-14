HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $36.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HPQ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.