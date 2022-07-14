NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTAP. OTR Global lowered NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,512. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02. NetApp has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.0% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 29.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 680,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,388,000 after purchasing an additional 153,599 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

