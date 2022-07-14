Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of DELL opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after acquiring an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

