Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,835. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $114,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,833 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

