Morgan Stanley Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $91.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

VC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Visteon stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.72. 430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

