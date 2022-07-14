Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. Corning has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

