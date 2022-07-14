QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.08. 7,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $151.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

