Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. 4,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,199. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after buying an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after buying an additional 970,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after acquiring an additional 494,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

